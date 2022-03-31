UK, Russia foreign ministers visit India amid Ukraine crisis

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — The foreign ministers of Britain and Russia are visiting India as its government seeks to maintain ties with both Moscow and Western nations despite the worsening Ukraine war. Officials say British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and discussed ways to strengthen defense ties, apparently to reduce India’s strategic dependence on Russia. Western countries are disappointed at India’s reluctance to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India is largely dependent on Russia for military supplies. Truss and Jaishankar met hours before the arrival in New Delhi of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is to meet with Jaishankar in an attempt to prevent bilateral military and trade ties from becoming a victim of the Ukraine crisis.