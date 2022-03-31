Police: Student shoots peer at South Carolina middle school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a student has been shot at a South Carolina middle school and taken to the hospital. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter is a minor who was taken into custody outside Tanglewood Middle School a short time after the Thursday afternoon shooting. School officials say they do not know the condition of the student who was shot. Other students at the school were being taken to a nearby church where parents could pick them up.