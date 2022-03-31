Skip to Content
Student held over teacher’s machete killing at Prague school

PRAGUE (AP) — Police in the Czech capital say they have arrested a student over the machete killing of a teacher at a Prague vocational school. The suspect, a student from the school, was detained after a manhunt that involved hundreds of officers, police said. Education Minister Petr Gazdik said the incident was likely a result of a conflict between the teacher and the student. He gave no more details. “It’s something that should have not happened,” Gazdik said.

