Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome

By LAURA UNGAR

AP Science Writer

Scientists say they have finally assembled the full genetic blueprint for human life, adding the missing pieces to a puzzle nearly completed two decades ago. An international team described the sequencing of a complete human genome, the set of instructions to build and sustain a human being. They published their research Thursday in the journal Science. The previous effort, celebrated across the world, was incomplete because DNA sequencing technologies were more limited at the time. Scientists said the first full picture of the genome will give humanity a greater understanding of our evolution and biology while opening the door to future medical discoveries.