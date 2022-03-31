Rockslide kills at least 10 in Oman’s mountainous northwest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rescue services in Oman say that a rockslide that sent giant slabs of stone cascading into a quarry earlier this week has killed at least 10 people. Oman’s Ambulance Authority reported on Thursday that rescuers were still searching for at least four other people known to be buried under the rubble of the quarry in Irbi, in Oman’s mountainous north. As workers retrieved more bodies, the death toll in the cliff collapse rose to 10, authorities said, without elaborating on their nationalities. The chunk of mountainside in the remote province of Al Dhahirah first started sliding downhill on Sunday, trapping workers in the quarry at the base of the ridge.