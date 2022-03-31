Robert Glasper talks ‘Black Radio III,’ reclaiming jazz

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Associated Press

New York (AP) — Robert Glasper’s magic-infused fingers have touched everything from jazz to hip-hop to R&B, and now he’s included TV series music on his resume by co-scoring the new shows “Bel-Air” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” The Houston native released “Black Radio III” last month, the latest project in his acclaimed “Black Radio” series. The 13-track album leans into R&B more heavily than his previous installments, with a sprawling range of features including H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Common, Esperanza Spalding, Gregory Porter and Ty Dolla $ign. He’s also up for a Grammy on Sunday for the jazz-R&B fusion “Dinner Party: Dessert” EP.