Pentagon links leadership failures to violence at bases

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Military bases with a high risk for sexual assault, harassment and other such harmful behaviors often have leaders who don’t understand violence prevention, don’t make it a priority and focus more on their mission than on their people. That’s what a new Pentagon review has concluded. The review studied 20 bases in the United States and Europe, including 18 with some of the more severe problems. The review found that the failures were worse in a number of bases in Germany and Spain where key leaders and resources weren’t on site. Senior defense officials described the report to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the findings before the review was publicly released.