Pakistani PM faces no-confidence vote as defections mount

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister, besieged by the opposition and abandoned by coalition partners, faces the greatest challenge of his political career as debate begins on a no-confidence vote. One of Pakistan’s more colorful leaders, Imran Khan has been idolized as a cricket star, though he later wrapped his politics in the banner of Islam. Divorced twice and married three times, he often runs afoul of women’s rights groups and is known to blame women for assaults on them by men. Accused of economic mismanagement, Khan will address the nation later on Thursday, hoping to survive after a series of defections appeared to give his political opponents votes needed to out him Parliament.