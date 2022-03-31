NSA employee charged with mishandling classified material

BALTIMORE (AP) — A National Security Agency employee has been charged with emailing classified national security information to someone no longer authorized to receive it. Mark Robert Unkenholz of Hanover, Maryland, was arrested Thursday and scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore later in the day. The 26-count indictment says Unkenholz held “top secret” security clearance. He is accused of using his personal email address to send information classified as “secret” and “top secret” to a person who at one point had security clearance but no longer did so.