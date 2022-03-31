No jail for LA building owner over explosion that hurt 12

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of a downtown Los Angeles building where an explosion injured 12 firefighters has been allowed to enter a judicial diversion program that allows him to avoid jail time. A court commissioner on Wednesday granted Steve Sungho Lee’s request to enter the two-year program. Lee owned a commercial building that caught fire in May 2020. Firefighters on the roof and inside the building had to run for their lives when a ball of flames erupted from a vaping supply warehouse. City prosecutors filed more than 160 charges against Lee and his companies over alleged safety violations. They’ll be dismissed if Lee follows the diversion requirements.