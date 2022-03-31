NC Sen. Tillis adds to Republicans supporting Cawthorn rival

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has endorsed a state legislator over U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in the upcoming Republican primary. Tillis’ backing of state Sen. Chuck Edwards adds another consequential voice in North Carolina’s GOP willing to oppose Cawthorn in his reelection bid in the 11th Congressional District. Cawthorn has received criticisms from a larger swath of Republicans for recent comments, including one in which he called the Ukrainian president a “thug.” Tillis says Cawthorn has “fallen well short” of expectations. North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger also were featured guests at a lunch fundraiser Thursday for Edwards.