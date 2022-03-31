N.Macedonia: Police seize 150 kg marijuana, arrest 3 men

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have arrested three men suspected of being part of an international drug smuggling ring. They say officers also seized about 150 kilograms (330 pounds) of marijuana that was believed to have been destined for Turkey. Police said Thursday the drugs had an estimated street value of half a million euros ($554,000) and were found packed in plastic bags in the trunk of a car late Wednesday. Two of the arrested men are Kosovo citizens and the third is a Macedonian national. Authorities are searching for a Turkish truck driver whom police suspect was supposed to take over the drug shipment.