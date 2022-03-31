Missouri House rejects congressional map as standoff worsens

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITIY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has defeated a congressional redistricting plan passed by the state Senate — intensifying a stalemate that could lead to court intervention. The vote Thursday by the House came after the Senate already had refused to negotiate over their differences. Though Republicans hold overwhelming legislative majorities, Missouri is the only state that has not either enacted or at least passed a new congressional map after the 2020 census. Maps also remain uncertain in a few other states because of vetoes or court challenges.