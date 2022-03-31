Korean pop star Luna readies for Broadway debut in ‘KPOP’

By JOHN CARUCCI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Korean pop star Luna has been unveiled as one of the stars making their Broadway debut this fall in the musical “KPOP.” Luna was introduced at a press event for the musical Wednesday at the Korean Cultural Center in New York. Luna began her musical career as a member of the popular K-pop group f(x) before becoming a solo artist. “KPOP” explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international phenomenon. “KPOP” begins previews Oct. 13 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with an opening night scheduled for Nov. 20.