International Criminal Court to open office in Venezuela

By JORGE RUEDA

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court says it will open an office in Venezuela as it investigates allegations of torture and killings by the South American country’s security forces. The decision to open the office was announced by ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan on Thursday, at the end of a trip to the capital, Caracas. Khan spoke in a televised appearance alongside under President Nicolás Maduro’. Khan said he welcomed the commitment of the Venezuelan government to explore cooperation and technical assistance as part of the efforts to investigate alleged crimes against humanity. Among other measures, Khan said Maduro’s government agreed to provide visas to court officials and to the participation of international organizations and partners.