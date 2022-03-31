Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 33-year-old woman from southern Greece has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter, and the deaths of her two other daughters over the past three years are being reviewed. The case has drawn national attention. Flanked by riot police and in handcuffs, she appeared in court in Athens for her arraignment. She was wearing a protective vest as authorities help back a crowd of onlookers and journalists. The suspect, who was not formally identified in accordance with Greek law, has denied any wrongdoing. She was detained following the results of tissue tests that showed the presence of an anesthetic drug that had not been administered by the girl’s doctors.