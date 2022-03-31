Ethiopia’s Supreme Court upholds bail for journalist

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Ethiopia’s Supreme Court has upheld the order to release on bail journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, who has been imprisoned for four months without charges, rejecting a police effort to block his bail. The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal by police against bail for Kiyaro that had been granted by a lower court earlier this week. That ruling said Kiyaro should be freed on bail while prosecutors determine whether or not to press charges against him. Kiyaro, 30, an Ethiopian video journalist accredited to The Associated Press, was detained on Nov. 28 in Addis Ababa under the country’s war-related state of emergency powers.