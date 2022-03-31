Crews work to contain wildfire near Smoky Mountains

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say firefighters from across Tennessee are working to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that spread overnight despite rain from storms that passed through the area. The blaze began in the Wears Valley community of Sevier County Wednesday morning as a brush fire. Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said Thursday morning that it had spread to more than 3,700 acres and had impacted more than 100 structures. Around 11,000 homes in the area had been evacuated. Three people were injured, but Waters said there have been no reports of fatalities or missing people. He said a coordinated response from emergency personnel, firefighters, forestry officials and others helped mitigate damage.