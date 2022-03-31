Comedian Bobby Moynihan has a picture book coming out

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Moynihan, the former “Saturday Night Live” star, is now a member of another inner circle of comedy: those writing children’s books. Moynihan’s picture story “Not All Sheep Are Boring!” will be published Sept. 20 by Putnam Books for Young Readers. Julie Rowan-Zoch is providing illustrations for a book that features adventure-seeking, jetpack-wearing sheep. Other comedians with picture books include Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Moynihan should have at least one ready-made fan for his book. He and his wife, actor Brynn O’Malley, have a 4-year-old daughter.