Colorado couple charged in toddler’s fentanyl death

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado couple face felony charges in connection with the fentanyl death of their 1-year-old child. Prosecutors say the girl died after ingesting enough of the extremely lethal drug to kill an adult. Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias of suburban Denver were charged Thursday with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance. The 17th Judicial District’s Office says the Adams County Coroner has determined that the child died in January after ingesting fentanyl and that the couple “participated in illicit drug activity” in the child’s presence at home. An attorney for Casias didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.