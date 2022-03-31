3 killed in attacks in Indonesia’s restive Papua province

By ALFIAN KARTONO

Associated Press

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — A government soldier, his wife and an independence fighter have been killed in two separate attacks in Indonesia’s restive Papua province. The military says attackers from the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, fatally shot the soldier, killed his wife by slashing her neck, and injured their two children. Separately, Indonesian security forces fatally shot a local rebel commander, Toni Tabuni, who was resisting arrest in a raid in Nabire district. Papua, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea, is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common.