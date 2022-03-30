Ukrainian president says defense is at a ‘turning point’

By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian president says his country’s defense against the Russian invasion is at a “turning point.” In his nightly address to the nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday again pressed the United States for more help in the hours after the Kremlin’s forces reneged on a pledge to scale back some of their operations. The Russian military bombarded areas around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv and intensified attacks in other parts of the country. The attacks added to already deep doubts about any progress toward ending the punishing war. Talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume Friday by video.