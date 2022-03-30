UK spy chief warns Russia looking for cyber targets

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. intelligence chief warns that Russia is looking for cyber targets and bringing in mercenaries to shore up its stalled military campaign in Ukraine. Jeremy Fleming heads the U.K.’s GCHQ electronic spy agency and he says that Russian President Vladimir Putin “massively misjudged” his chances for a swift military victory in Ukraine. Fleming praised Ukraine’s “information operation” for effectively countering Russia’s big disinformation campaign about the war. While there were expectations that Russia would launch a major cyberattack as part of its military campaign, Fleming say such a move was never part of Moscow’s playbook. But he warns that Russia’s “cyber actors are looking for targets in the countries that oppose their actions.”