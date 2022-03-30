UK Conservative lawmaker praised for coming out as trans

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservative Party has been praised across the political spectrum for coming out as transgender. Jamie Wallis is the first U.K. member of Parliament to say they are trans. Wallis said Wednesday that “I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be.” He said in a statement that he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the whole House of Commons “stands with you and will give you the support that you need to live freely as yourself.” That support was echoed by other politicians. Despite the support, British politicians are divided over trans issues. Johnson’s government has resisted recommendations to make it easier for people to change their gender.