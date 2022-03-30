Soldier killed in helicopter `incident’ at Army airfield

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army says a soldier was killed in an incident involving two helicopters at an airfield in southeast Georgia. The death occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Wright Army Airfield on Fort Stewart. Fort Stewart spokesperson Lt. Col. Lindsay Elder says two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved, but she declined to say whether one or both had crashed. Elder says one soldier died. She wasn’t aware of any others being injured. Elder declined to release more information, citing an investigation by the Army.