Possible tornado hits Arkansas, Deep South braces for storms

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Severe storms and a possible tornado damaged buildings and downed power lines in northwest Arkansas as tornadoes and hurricane-force winds were forecast in much of the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of injuries from Wednesday morning’s storms that hit in Springdale, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says all of Mississippi and parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee were at the greatest risk for severe weather Wednesday. The worst weather was expected in the afternoon. A tornado watch was issued for most of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, southern Missouri, southeastern Oklahoma, and northeast Texas through early Wednesday afternoon.