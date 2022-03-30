Mistrial in Illinois crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial in the case of an Illinois man charged in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons after jurors told him that they were deadlocked. Will County Judge Daniel Rippy declared the mistrial Wednesday for 30-year-old Sean Woulfe of Orland Park. A day earlier, the jury sent the judge a note saying 11 jurors were in favor of a guilty verdict and one was not. Woulfe is charged with reckless homicide. Authorities say he was driving at more than 80 mph seconds before running a stop sign and slamming into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt and her children.