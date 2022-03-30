Israel raids West Bank refugee camp, 2 Palestinians killed

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, setting off a gun battle. The Palestinian Health Ministry says two Palestinians were killed and another 15 were wounded in the fighting on Thursday. The Israeli military says one soldier was wounded. The raid came two days after a Palestinian from a village near Jenin shot and killed five people in central Israel. In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man was stabbed and moderately wounded at a West Bank junction. The Israeli military said the assailant was “neutralized” without providing further details.