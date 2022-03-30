Indiana officers fatally shoot woman in police parking lot

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Suburban Indianapolis police say officers fatally shot a woman after she rammed multiple squad cars with her vehicle and nearly struck officers following a high-speed pursuit that ended in the department’s parking lot. Police in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis, say officers began pursuing a possibly intoxicated driver about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The pursuit ended in the back parking lot of the Greenwood Police Department, where a police spokesman told WTHR-TV officers blocked the entrances to try to stop the woman’s erratic driving. Police say multiple officers fired their weapons, killing the woman, after she rammed several police cars and nearly hit officers in the parking lot.