India police: Ex-journalist among 2 rebels killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two suspected rebels have been killed in a shootout with government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city. Police described one of the slain men as a former journalist who was running a news portal in southern Kashmir and joined militant ranks last year. Police tweeted a photo of a press ID card they said was found on his body and said the incident indicates a clear case of misuse of media. There was no independent confirmation of the police claim. The incident comes as journalists have faced relentless pressure since India revoked the region’s semi-autonomy in 2019. Dozens have been arrested, interrogated and investigated under harsh anti-terror laws. Fearing reprisals, the local press has largely wilted under pressure.