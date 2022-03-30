Germany repatriates women, children from Syrian camp

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it has brought home 10 women and 27 children from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected members of the Islamic State group have been held. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the group was repatriated from the Roj camp on Wednesday. She said some of the mothers were taken into custody immediately after arriving in Germany. Germany previously repatriated 23 children and their eight mothers from Roj in October. Baerbock thanked Kurdish authorities in Syria and “our U.S. partners, who once again provided us with logistical support.”