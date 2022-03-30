Fights over illegal fishing lead to armed conflict, deaths

By HELEN WIEFFERING

Associated Press

An Associated Press review of conflict databases compiled by non-governmental organizations, government tallies, and media reports found in the past five years more than 360 instances of state authorities ramming or shooting at foreign fishing boats, sometimes leading to deaths. During that same time, another 850 foreign fishing boats were seized by authorities and systematically crushed, blown up, or sunk. The figures cover incidents across six continents but are likely an undercount since no single entity tracks violent conflicts over fishing rights worldwide. Environmental and national security experts say countries that depend on fishing both as a source of food and commerce are at risk of greater conflict in the coming years.