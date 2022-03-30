Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:53 PM

Feds: Chinese man charged in China’s US chase of ‘fugitives’

KION

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a Chinese man failed to register as an agent of the People’s Republic of China when he conspired with at least one U.S. law enforcement officer and others to force individuals to return to China to face charges. The charge against Sun Hoi Ying was contained in a Manhattan federal court criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the man’s actions were part of what the PRC government labeled “Operation Fox Hunt” when it announced in July 2014 that it was going to locate and repatriate Chinese nationals facing claims or charges against them who fled to foreign countries.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content