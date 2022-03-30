Feds: Chinese man charged in China’s US chase of ‘fugitives’

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a Chinese man failed to register as an agent of the People’s Republic of China when he conspired with at least one U.S. law enforcement officer and others to force individuals to return to China to face charges. The charge against Sun Hoi Ying was contained in a Manhattan federal court criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the man’s actions were part of what the PRC government labeled “Operation Fox Hunt” when it announced in July 2014 that it was going to locate and repatriate Chinese nationals facing claims or charges against them who fled to foreign countries.