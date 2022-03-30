Ex-priest sentenced to 20 years in Costa Rica for abuse

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A Costa Rican court has sentenced a former priest to 20 years in prison for a 2003 sexual abuse case. The country’s judicial branch said in a statement Wednesday that ex-priest Mauricio Víquez had used his position as a priest to sexually abuse at least one teenager in 2003, and possibly two. It said “the prosecution proved that Viquez abused his position of power and authority, his status as a priest and the confidence the victim had in him to carry out sexual attacks against the victim.” The sentence can be appealed.