Britain to withdraw judges from Hong Kong top court

By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it’s withdrawing its judges from Hong Kong’s top court because keeping them there would “legitimize oppression” in the former British colony. The move underscores Hong Kong’s growing isolation as the ruling Chinese Communist Party works to assert its control and silence independent voices. British judges have sat on the Court of Final Appeal since the Asian financial hub was transferred back to China in 1997. But China has gradually chipping away at Hong Kong’s separate political, legal and social institutions. The passage of a sweeping National Security Law in 2020 and changes to the electoral system have effectively ended political opposition. The two British judges on the court submitted their resignations Wednesday.