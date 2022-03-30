Anti-death penalty advocate weds man on Oklahoma death row

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row. Richard Glossip has narrowly escaped execution three times. He could be the next man Oklahoma puts to death now that the state has lifted a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions put in place due to mishaps in his case and others. Rodger, who is 32, says that’s why she didn’t want to waste any time marrying Glossip. Robert Dunham with the Death Penalty Information Center says death row weddings don’t happen often, but that under federal law marriage is a fundamental personal right that prisoners retain.