Allies abandon Pakistani premier ahead of no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Lawmakers appeared poised to push Prime Minister Imran Khan out of power in an upcoming no-confidence vote, after a small but key coalition partner abandoned him and joined the opposition. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement has only five seats, but their move puts the number of Khan’s opponents in parliament at well over the 172 needed to oust him in the vote, to be held sometime next week. It was another major blow to Khan, who already faces a revolt by a dozen lawmakers from his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who’ve publicly pledged to vote against him.