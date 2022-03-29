UN helicopter carrying 8 shot down by rebels in Congo’s east

By CARLEY PETESCH and EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Congo’s army says rebels in the country’s east have shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers. Congo’s army said Tuesday that the helicopter was among two carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. mission in Congo. Those on the helicopter were assessing the movements of communities that had been attacked by a rebel group in order to coordinate humanitarian assistance. The M23 rebel group on Monday attacked several villages including Tchanzu, Runyonyi, Ndiza and Tchengerero. The army said that Congo’s forces and the U.N. are searching for the helicopter and potential survivors. The six crew members on board the helicopter were all from the Pakistani military.