Threats to Congress get man 1 year, 3 months in prison

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of making threatening phone calls to three members of Congress has been sentenced to a year and three months in federal prison. Court records show that 73-year-old Frank Anthony Pezzuto was sentenced Tuesday in Tampa federal court. A jury found him guilty in November of three counts of sending threatening messages. Pezzuto must also pay a fine of $7,500. According to an indictment, Pezzuto made three threatening phone calls in early 2020 from his Florida home to congressional offices in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors say Pezzuto used his cellphone to make all three calls but attempted to hide his phone number and disguise his voice.