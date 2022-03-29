Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism

By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s pledge to scale back some military operations in Ukraine is drawing skepticism even as the two nations return Wednesday to talks that could produce a framework for ending the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was no reason to believe the Russian announcement that it would reduce military activity near Kyiv, the capital, as well as in the northern city of Chernihiv, given what’s happening on the ground. The U.S. and others also expressed doubts about Russia’s intentions. It was a bitter reality check in a rare moment of optimism five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition.