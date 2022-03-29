Qatar to invest $5 billion in Egypt as ties improve

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Qatar will invest $5 billion in Egypt signaling increasing improvement in ties between the two nations. The announcement Tuesday came as Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wrapped up a visit to the Egyptian capital of Cairo, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and other government officials. An Egyptian statement says the $5 billion package is meant to “strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the two brotherly countries.” The statement didn’t provide further details, including a timeframe for the investments. Qatar’s state-run news agency also reported the development.