Protest in India’s capital on 2nd day of nationwide strike

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of workers are holding a demonstration in India’s capital against the government’s economic policies. It’s part of a two-day nationwide strike that seeks improved rights for industrial workers, employees and farmers. On Tuesday, the demonstrators marched in New Delhi with the red flags of the labor unions and chanted anti-government slogans. Labor unions want the government to provide universal social security coverage for workers in unorganized sectors, hike the minimum wage and stop the privatization of public-sector banks. The strikers are also demanding the government halt its plans to sell state assets. The government says privatizing some state-owned banks would overhaul the banking industry and that asset sales would help raise money to boost growth.