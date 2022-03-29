Nurse pleads guilty in fatal fall of McMaster’s father

By CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former nurse at a Philadelphia senior care facility has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor neglect of a care-dependent person and tampering with records in the 2018 death of the father of former Trump national security advisor H.R. McMaster Jr. Thirty-four-year-old Christann Gainey pleaded guilty in a Monday court appearance that saw an involuntary manslaughter charge dropped in the death of 84-year-old Herbert R. McMaster Sr. She was sentenced to six months of house arrest and four years of probation and will be prevented from seeking to reinstate her nursing license or working in a care facility during that time.