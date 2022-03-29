Militants attack troops in northwest Pakistan, killing 4

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say militants have attacked a headquarters of paramilitary security forces in northwest Pakistan, triggering an intense shootout in which at least four troops and three insurgents were killed. The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Frontier Constabulary in Tank, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Local police say about two dozen security personnel were also wounded in the attack, but that the area was apparently now under control. There was no immediate response from the military, which is expected to issue a statement about the attack later Wednesday.