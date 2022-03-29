GOP-led Missouri House votes to defund Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House is advancing a bill to defund Planned Parenthood and put more restrictions on abortions. The GOP-led House gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote Tuesday. The bill is the latest attempt by Republican lawmakers to block any public funding from going to Planned Parenthood, including clinics that do not provide abortions. Planned Parenthood currently is reimbursed for providing health care for low-income recipients of government health insurance. The measure also bans fetal-tissue donation and would allow family members to file wrongful death lawsuits if babies are born after an abortion and then die.