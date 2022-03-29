German diplomats seeking access to citizen jailed in Cuba

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Foreign Ministry says its diplomats are working to get access to a German citizen imprisoned in Cuba since last year. Supporters say Luis Frómeta Compte was arrested on July 11, 2021, after filming an anti-government demonstration during a vacation in Cuba. According to the International Society for Human Rights, Frómeta Compte was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in December for causing public outrage and inciting unrest. The group said the 59-year-old a resident of Dresden who has both German and Cuban citizenship plans to go on hunger strike to protest his incarceration. Germany’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it and the embassy in Havana “are making intensive efforts to gain consular access” to him.