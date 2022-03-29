Foo Fighters cancels tour events including Jazz Fest date

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rock band Foo Fighters is cancelling all its upcoming tour dates including a scheduled May 1 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, after the death of band drummer Taylor Hawkins. The group was not included on the release Tuesday of the festival’s “cubes.” Those are th lists of times and stage assignments for every performance scheduled during the two-weekend event. The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Via Twitter, Foo Fighters said they were sorry for and share in the disappointment of not seeing one another as planned. Jazz Fest organizers have not announced a replacement.