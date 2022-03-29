Finding humor in Ukraine war? It’s (always) the Onion’s way

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The best taco place in Ukraine? Vladimir Putin as a baby megalomaniac? It’s not too soon for the comic website the Onion to take on the war as fodder for its satirical comedy. Perhaps fitting for the site’s Midwestern roots — it was founded in Madison, Wisconsin in 1988 — the humor is mostly gentle and the human tragedy of the war is avoided. The Onion isn’t as influential as it once way, primarily because it has a lot more competition, but its satire can still solidly hit a target. And, an editor says, it’s ‘a good day at the office,’ when someone mistakes one of its jokes as something real.