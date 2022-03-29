Europeans expel dozens of Russian envoys to combat espionage

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In what appeared to be a coordinated action to tackle Russian espionage, at least four European allies say they are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats. The expulsions announced Tuesday come against a backdrop of relations between Russia and the West that have been plunged into a deep freeze following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The Netherlands said it was expelling 17 Russians who it described as intelligence officers masquerading as diplomats. Belgium said it was ejecting 21 Russians. The Czech Republic gave one Russian diplomat 72 hours to leave the country while Ireland told four senior Russian officials to leave. The Czech Foreign Ministry says: “Together with our allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU.”