Composer Penderecki’s state funeral held after 2-year delay

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The ashes of Poland’s award-winning composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki have been laid to rest in a state ceremony after a two-year, pandemic-caused delay. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda attended Tuesday’s service. The renowned composer died in Krakow March 29, 2020, at the age of 86, but COVID-19 restrictions postponed a formal funeral service. Penderecki’s urn will be interred among authors and scientists at the National Pantheon at Krakow’s St. Peter and Paul Church. Penderecki was one of the world’s most popular contemporary classical music composers whose works have featured in Hollywood films like “The Shining” and “Shutter Island.”